Wealth Alliance Buys Shares of 2,719 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Entegris by 6.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Entegris by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $682,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $95.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.59. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $114.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.80 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

