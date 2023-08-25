Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI opened at $70.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.52. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $58,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $58,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $343,589.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,139 shares of company stock valued at $670,006. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.