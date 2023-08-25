Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance
OLLI opened at $70.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.52. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.92.
Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $58,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $58,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $343,589.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,139 shares of company stock valued at $670,006. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
