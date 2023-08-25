DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,819,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,295,000 after acquiring an additional 189,229 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in DocuSign by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,611,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,128,000 after purchasing an additional 334,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in DocuSign by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,424,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,769,000 after purchasing an additional 538,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Trading Down 3.1 %

DocuSign stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.53. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

