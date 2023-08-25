Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $129,000 in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,204,000 after buying an additional 2,365,100 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 57.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,458,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,361,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,235 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $40,540,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,281,000 after purchasing an additional 153,827 shares during the period.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $62,499.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,441,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,537,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

