Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $158.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.47. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

