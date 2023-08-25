Wealth Alliance Buys Shares of 1,924 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $142.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.80 and its 200 day moving average is $128.11. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

