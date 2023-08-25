Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $63.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,810 shares of company stock worth $12,025,330. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.