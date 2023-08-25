Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $165.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.07. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $102.86 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.