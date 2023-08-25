Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,281,690 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409,466 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Itaú Unibanco worth $45,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 62,873,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,136,000 after buying an additional 6,810,865 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth $234,246,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,136,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,130,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,733,000 after buying an additional 371,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Further Reading

