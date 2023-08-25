Citigroup Inc. Acquires 92,745 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,745 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $43,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after buying an additional 4,712,819 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 115,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $903,771,000 after purchasing an additional 205,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,390,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.68.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,408.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,604 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,354. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

