Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 107.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,988 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $42,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.17 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Stories

