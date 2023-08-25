Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $44,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Kidder Stephen W raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16.6% in the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 4,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 8,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $276.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.