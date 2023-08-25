Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,896 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Kimberly-Clark worth $56,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,152,000 after purchasing an additional 715,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,765,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after purchasing an additional 613,295 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $128.56 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

