Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $53,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $11,444,550,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $186,553.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $186,553.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total value of $145,017.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,338 shares of company stock worth $4,745,240. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $298.67 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

