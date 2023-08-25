Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,535 Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 900,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,602,000 after purchasing an additional 369,810 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Masonite International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,638,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 113,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Masonite International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Masonite International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Insider Activity at Masonite International

In other Masonite International news, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $75,080.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,769 shares in the company, valued at $352,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Masonite International

Masonite International Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of DOOR opened at $101.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.47 and a 200 day moving average of $94.70. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. Masonite International had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

About Masonite International

(Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.