Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,707 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $350,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 34.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,995 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,857,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 136.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 114,947 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 66,277 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.
Peabody Energy Price Performance
BTU stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16.
Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.30%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.
About Peabody Energy
Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Peabody Energy
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- These 3 Homebuilders Have Robust Cash Flow To Drive Their Rallies
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Monster Beverage: Does It Have An Energetic Path Forward?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- S&P Downgrades 5 Banks: What Does It Mean For The Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.