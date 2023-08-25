Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SRC opened at $38.41 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.23 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6696 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

