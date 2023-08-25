Macy’s, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Macy’s in a report issued on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.46%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE M opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.84. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 303,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 303,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $823,642 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $798,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Macy’s by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

