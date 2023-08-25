Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $396,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,584 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.