Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Airlines Group (AAL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) recently:

8/25/2023 – American Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/22/2023 – American Airlines Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $17.50 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – American Airlines Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – American Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/25/2023 – American Airlines Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2023 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $18.50 to $17.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

7/13/2023 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2023 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $20.00.

6/26/2023 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $9.50 to $11.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.55.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,824 shares of the airline’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,741 shares of the airline’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 77,262 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the airline’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

