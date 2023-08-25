Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 871,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 129,928 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $52,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,793,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,842,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,094 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $98,421,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,201,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 48.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

