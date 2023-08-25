Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes $399,000 Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 18,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE FLT opened at $261.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.04 and a 200-day moving average of $229.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $272.37.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

