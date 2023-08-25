Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 91 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.9 %

RSG opened at $145.02 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.97.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

