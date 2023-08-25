Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 12.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 6.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 20.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Insider Activity at Saul Centers

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 3,558 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $135,702.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,670.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

NYSE:BFS opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $873.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. Saul Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Saul Centers from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Saul Centers

Saul Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.