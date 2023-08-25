Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 795 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,822,309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Equity Residential by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,663,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,345,000 after purchasing an additional 168,235 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,672 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Equity Residential by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,346,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,454,000 after purchasing an additional 186,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $64.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average of $63.19. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $77.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 119.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.53.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

