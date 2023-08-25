Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Foot Locker updated its FY24 guidance to $1.30-1.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.50 EPS.

Foot Locker Trading Up 4.9 %

Foot Locker stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 1,548.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 659.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 184.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.