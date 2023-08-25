Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $346.94 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 43.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS.
Shares of NMM opened at $22.61 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.37 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.02.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1.05%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.
