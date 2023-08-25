Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $346.94 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 43.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NMM opened at $22.61 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.37 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.02.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 102.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52,022 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1,082.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 41,675 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 51.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

See Also

