Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Increased by Analyst

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.40.

CRWD stock opened at $145.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.84 and a 200 day moving average of $138.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $203.67.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.3% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,160,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

