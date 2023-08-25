B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 90 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 427 shares of company stock worth $170,095 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $378.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.53. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $349.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.28.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

