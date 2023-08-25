Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $153.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.69.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

