B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 2,640 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $151,999,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.