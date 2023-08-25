W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WRB opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.24.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

