Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $2.47 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $124.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.72 and a 200-day moving average of $124.05. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,591,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $810,234.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,620,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,591,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,430,014 shares of company stock worth $318,481,184 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Read Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.