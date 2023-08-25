31,134 Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 54,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at about $13,410,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 13.1% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 83,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 411,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,495.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,495.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.09. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

