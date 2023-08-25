Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of CRH by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,950,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,532,000 after buying an additional 475,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CRH by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,054,000 after buying an additional 159,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CRH by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,699,000 after buying an additional 151,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 8.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,546,000 after purchasing an additional 87,855 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CRH by 5.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 881,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,313,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares during the period. 6.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.67. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $60.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

