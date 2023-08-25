Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $489,000 Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,389 shares of company stock worth $3,396,426. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $50.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 84.07, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average is $50.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.35.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

