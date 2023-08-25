Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in BCE by 30.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in BCE by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.84.

BCE Trading Up 2.0 %

BCE stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.04.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 154.50%.

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.