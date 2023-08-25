9,413 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 299,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,282 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 45.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $277,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

TCOM opened at $39.60 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, China Renaissance raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

