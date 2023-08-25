Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $315,323,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after purchasing an additional 805,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,836,000 after purchasing an additional 528,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,168,000 after buying an additional 267,475 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUI. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,805.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $124.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $163.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.86.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 202.17%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

