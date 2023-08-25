Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,811 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $59.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.