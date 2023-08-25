Credit Suisse AG Sells 157,330 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,628 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 157,330 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Wynn Resorts worth $15,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -625.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

