American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in American Financial Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AFG opened at $114.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.99 and a fifty-two week high of $150.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.26.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.47). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

