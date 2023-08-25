Head to Head Contrast: Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) & 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) and Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

1stdibs.Com has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Meiwu Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $96.85 million 1.68 -$22.54 million ($0.83) -5.06 Meiwu Technology $10.98 million 0.78 -$11.07 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Meiwu Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

53.7% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Meiwu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com -36.43% -22.32% -16.69% Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 1stdibs.Com and Meiwu Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 0 1 0 3.00 Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

1stdibs.Com currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats Meiwu Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Meiwu Technology

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It operates Clean Food Platform, an electronic online platform designs to provide primarily clean food to customers in China. The company also engages the provision of restaurant services; sells drinks, fruits, and frozen products; and wholesale of agricultural products, as well as provides short messages services and technical and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. Meiwu Technology Company Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

