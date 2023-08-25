Comparing Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) & RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) and RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evolv Technologies and RADCOM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolv Technologies $55.19 million 16.93 -$86.41 million ($0.97) -6.42 RADCOM $46.05 million 2.86 -$2.26 million $0.06 148.67

RADCOM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evolv Technologies. Evolv Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RADCOM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolv Technologies -187.36% -45.24% -28.93% RADCOM 2.03% 1.51% 1.12%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Evolv Technologies and RADCOM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RADCOM has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Evolv Technologies and RADCOM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolv Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 RADCOM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evolv Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.87, suggesting a potential upside of 26.27%. Given Evolv Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Evolv Technologies is more favorable than RADCOM.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.4% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of RADCOM shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 69.0% of RADCOM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance. The company also provides solutions for mobile and fixed networks, such as 5G, long term evolution, voice over LTE, voice over Wifi, IP multimedia subsystem, voice over IP, and universal mobile telecommunication service. It sells its products directly, as well as through a network of distributors and resellers in North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Israel. The company was formerly known as Big Blue Catalogue Ltd. and changed its name to RADCOM Ltd. in 1989. RADCOM Ltd. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

