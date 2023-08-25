Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 3,774 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in APA were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 130,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 21.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of APA by 19.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $42.23 on Friday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.32.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APA. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on APA from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

