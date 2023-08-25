NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the computer hardware maker on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

NVIDIA has a dividend payout ratio of 1.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $10.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.6%.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $471.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $440.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,187 shares of company stock worth $102,175,333. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,763,663,000 after buying an additional 267,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,292,177 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,199,837,000 after purchasing an additional 277,322 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.