Analyzing Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X Financial has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A X Financial 25.99% 20.84% 11.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

1.9% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of X Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Argo Blockchain and X Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $58.58 million 1.00 -$240.24 million N/A N/A X Financial $516.58 million 0.36 $117.73 million $2.63 1.46

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Argo Blockchain and X Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 1 4 2 0 2.14 X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 450.46%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than X Financial.

Summary

X Financial beats Argo Blockchain on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About X Financial

(Get Free Report)

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as loans, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.