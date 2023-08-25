Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH) versus DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Head to Head Analysis

Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Free Report) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Dazed and DLocal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Dazed alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dazed N/A N/A N/A DLocal 24.98% 35.63% 15.78%

Risk and Volatility

Dazed has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DLocal has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

42.4% of DLocal shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of DLocal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dazed and DLocal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dazed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DLocal $418.92 million 13.08 $108.68 million $0.42 44.05

DLocal has higher revenue and earnings than Dazed.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dazed and DLocal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dazed 0 0 0 0 N/A DLocal 3 5 2 0 1.90

DLocal has a consensus price target of $19.91, suggesting a potential upside of 7.62%. Given DLocal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DLocal is more favorable than Dazed.

Summary

DLocal beats Dazed on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dazed

(Get Free Report)

Dazed, Inc. focuses on retail, distribution, hospitality, licensing, and franchising of portfolio of counterculture brands. The company was formerly known as MedX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Dazed, Inc. in October 2022. Dazed, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About DLocal

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Receive News & Ratings for Dazed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dazed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.