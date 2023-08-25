Aion Achieves Market Cap of $2.26 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $618.87 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00161525 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00050468 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00022929 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00027209 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003791 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

