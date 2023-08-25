Atria Investments Inc Takes Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of RB Global by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in RB Global in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 33.9% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.30 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,519.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael D. Sieger purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.08 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $176,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.30 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,519.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,411 shares of company stock worth $194,090. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

NYSE:RBA opened at $58.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.94. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.72 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.17). RB Global had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.39%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

